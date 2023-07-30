HC Wainwright Raises Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $12.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of VRCA opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,225,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

