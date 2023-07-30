HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.70-18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.25-64.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.46 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.70-$18.90 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $273.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,362. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.00 and a 200 day moving average of $270.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

