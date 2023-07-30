Head-To-Head Analysis: Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) vs. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Azenta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $53.55 million 6.39 -$7.94 million ($1.25) -32.68 Azenta $555.50 million 5.51 $2.13 billion ($0.63) -74.54

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanara MedTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Azenta 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanara MedTech and Azenta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Azenta has a consensus price target of $64.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.71%. Given Azenta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azenta is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Azenta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -18.67% -25.60% -18.26% Azenta -7.79% 0.81% 0.72%

Summary

Azenta beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Life Sciences Services segment provides comprehensive sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. This segment's services include sample storage, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, laboratory processing, laboratory analysis, biospecimen procurement, and other support services. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

