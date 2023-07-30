Hedron Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $19,160.77 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedron has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

