HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HEI stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $174.25. The stock had a trading volume of 382,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,458. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $182.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.22.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

