Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $976,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.42. 1,573,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,796. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

