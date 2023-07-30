Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.46-$9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.26 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,844. Hershey has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average is $248.98.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.