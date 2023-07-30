HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.28 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $582,942.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00353914 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $369,556.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

