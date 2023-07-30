Hill Island Financial LLC Acquires 7,502 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.08. 433,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

