Hill Island Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

