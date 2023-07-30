Hill Island Financial LLC Purchases 2,115 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. 2,022,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,577. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

