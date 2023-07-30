Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after buying an additional 6,997,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,648,000 after buying an additional 203,563 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 4,006,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,458,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 264,488 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 3,387,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,843. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

