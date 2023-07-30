Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Hochschild Mining
