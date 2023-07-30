Holistic Financial Partners Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. 4,501,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.56. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

