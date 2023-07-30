Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

