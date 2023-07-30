Holistic Financial Partners Has $250,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

