Holistic Financial Partners Has $393,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.98. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

