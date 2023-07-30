Holistic Financial Partners Has $473,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,499,629,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 767,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

