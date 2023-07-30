Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 239 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after acquiring an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,876,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,769,000 after purchasing an additional 953,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $100.86. 6,766,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

