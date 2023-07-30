Holistic Financial Partners Sells 7,520 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 479,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,147 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,437,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

