Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 809,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

