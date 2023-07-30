HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORIBA Price Performance

HORIBA stock remained flat at $56.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,900 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HORIBA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.