Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.16 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $130.36 million and $8.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00031722 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00102587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,957,656 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

