HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $15,928,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $15,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.94) to GBX 800 ($10.26) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.77) to GBX 900 ($11.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.08) to GBX 680 ($8.72) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $735.00.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

