Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Update

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,491,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 626,071 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Humanigen stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 7,996,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,191. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

