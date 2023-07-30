Hyman Charles D Acquires Shares of 1,961 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 1,319,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,386. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

