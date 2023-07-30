Hyman Charles D Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.