Hyman Charles D Has $3.69 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,795,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

