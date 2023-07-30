Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 11,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

