IDT Australia Limited (ASX:IDT) Insider Purchases A$30,000.04 in Stock

IDT Australia Limited (ASX:IDT – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 461,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.04 ($20,270.29).

Geoffrey Sam also recently made the following trade(s):

IDT Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

About IDT Australia

IDT Australia Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dose form products in Australia and internationally. It offers analytical method development, stability chambers, and chemistry and microbiology quality control laboratory services.

