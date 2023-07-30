Independent Bank Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,031 shares of company stock worth $80,700 in the last ninety days. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.