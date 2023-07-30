Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $210.29

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.29 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.63). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.68), with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Indus Gas Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,007.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.92.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.