Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

