InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 2,522,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of InMode by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

