Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Position Increased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS BJUL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.08. 50,323 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $161.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

