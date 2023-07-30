Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 471,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,991,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,415 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

INSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

