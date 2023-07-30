Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.18 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IART traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 1,003,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,215. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

