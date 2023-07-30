Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Intel Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $342,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

