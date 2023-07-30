Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after buying an additional 2,165,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 5,195,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

