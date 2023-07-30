Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 491 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. 7,803,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,321. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

