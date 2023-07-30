Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.29 and its 200 day moving average is $455.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

