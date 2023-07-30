Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $326.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,572. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.81.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,775,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

