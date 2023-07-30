Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,956,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,420. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $266.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

