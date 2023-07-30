Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 1,863,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,667. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

