Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,595,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

