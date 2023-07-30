Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,853 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

