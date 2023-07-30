Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $3,894,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.60. 4,239,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

