Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.19.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

