Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Holdings Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics
In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $312,957. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NTLA traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 608,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,315. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
