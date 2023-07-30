International City Management Association Retirement Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

International City Management Association Retirement Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.0% of International City Management Association Retirement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. International City Management Association Retirement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.71. 2,002,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

